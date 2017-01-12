One Man Flown To Shock Trauma Following Collision

He was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a dump truck.

Hagerstown, Md (KM) A collision between a dump truck and a bicycle late Thursday morning in Washington County sent one person to the hospital.

State Police say they responded to the area of Route 632 and Progress Way in the Hagerstown area at around 11:45 AM. They learned a dump truck operated by Scott R. Caron, 54, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania was traveling west on Progress Way. As he approached the intersection with Route 632, Caron failed to yield right of way to the bicyclist who was struck.

Troopers say William C. Bosley, 70, of Hagerstown, the bicyclists, was found lying on the road by first responders. He was medivaced to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with injuries. Caron was not hurt.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while State Police Crash Reconstructionists and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division conducted their investigation.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

By Kevin McManus