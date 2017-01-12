Police Arrest Two For Drug Offenses Following Traffic Stop

One is charged with weapons offenses.

Frederick, Md (KM) Two people were arrested early Thursday morning following a traffic stop , where authorities also confiscated a weapon, heroin and cocaine.

Shortly after midnight, Frederick Police say officers with the Street Crimes Unit observed a suspicious vehicle in the Frederick Shopping Center parking lot at 1305 West 7th Street. During their investigation, officers learned the vehicle had a suspended registration so it was pulled over.

The driver and another occupant were placed under arrest after police say they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A passenger identified as Robert James Moran, 27, of Frederick was searched and baggies of suspected cocaine and heroin were located in his jacket pocket, along with brass knuckles and a straw used to ingest drugs. He put his jacket on before the search, police say.

Officers searched the driver identified as Ryan Eugene Little, 21, of Smithsburg. No drugs were found on his person, but police say they found a glass smoking device and copper pieces to filter narcotics.

Both men were taken to the Adult Detention Center.

Moran is charged with one count each of possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine and possession of a concealed dangerous weapon (brass knuckles). He’s also charged with two counts of possession of controlled paraphernalia (glass smoking device, and a straw).

Little is charged with one count each of possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine and one count of driving an uninsured vehicle. He’s also charged with two counts of possession of controlled paraphernalia (glass smoking device and a straw).

By Kevin McManus

Moran Little