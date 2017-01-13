Frederick Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Frederick, MD (DG) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a Frederick County man with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Jeremy Paul Davidson, 28, of Frederick County, Md. He is charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Police say earlier this year, an online investigation began involving the distribution and possession of child pornography by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were able to determine the suspect lived in Frederick County.

Police searched Davidson’s residence on Wednesday and he was arrested.

By: Dianah Gibson