Man Shot Dead In Hagerstown

Police looking for suspect.



HAGERSTOWN, MD. (DG)-Hagerstown Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of N. Cannon Ave. around 2:30 AM, after reports of shots fired.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds at the scene.

The victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anybody with information on the shooting to call 301-790-7300.

By: Dianah Gibson