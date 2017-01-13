Winter Weather Advisory In Effect From Midnight Tonight To 6 PM Saturday

Frederick County Public Schools says all activities are canceled for Saturday due to the weather.

Sterling, Va. (NWS) The National Weather Service in Baltimore Md/Washington has

issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow…sleet and freezing

rain… which is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 PM EST

Saturday.

* Precipitation type…snow…sleet…and freezing rain.

* Accumulations…snow accumulation of up to 1 inch…along with

around a trace of ice.

* Timing…late tonight through Saturday.

* Impacts…icy patches on roads and bridges will make travel

difficult.

* Winds…east 5 mph or less.

* Temperatures…in the lower 30s.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow…sleet…

and freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while

driving.

Some areas covered by the Advisory include Frederick, northwest, central and southeast Montgomery County, and eastern and western Loudon County, Va.

The Frederick County School System has postponed all its activities and user group activities for Saturday, Jan. 14th due to the weather.

By The National Weather Service