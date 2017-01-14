Fire Damages Home In Hancock Friday Morning

No one was injured.



Hancock, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Hancock Friday morning.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says 18 fire fighters responded to 125 Washington Street at around 10:14 AM, and spent 10-minutes bringing the flames under control at the single story duplex home.

Damage is estimated at $3,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the contents.

Investigators say the fire originated in the bedroom, and is labeled as accidental due to a light weight extension cord coiled up and pinched by a night stand, causing an electrical failure.

The home had smoke alarms which were present and activated, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office.

By Kevin McManus