Hagerstown Man Dies After He Was Struck While Riding His Bicycle

State Police are still investigating the crash.

Hagerstown, Md (KM) A Hagerstown man who was struck by a dump truck while riding his bicycle on Thursday morning has died. State Police in Washington County say William C. Bosley, 70 passed away from his injuries.

Troopers say the operator of the dump truck, Scott R. Caron, 54, of Chamberburg, Pa., was traveling west on Progress Way when he approached the intersection with Downsville Pike (Rt. 632). He failed to yield right of way and struck a bicycle operated by Bosley.

State Police say Bosley was lying on the road when they arrived. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The investigation continues into this crash, and anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Senior Trooper William Talbert at the Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-4016.

By Kevin McManus