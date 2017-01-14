Police Arrest Two Suspects For Homicide In Hagerstown

Both are being held at the Washington County Detention Center.



Hagerstown, Md. (KM) Hagerstown Police have charged two men in connection with a homicide. Daiquan Yahdir Preston, 18, of Philadelphia and 39-year-old James Cornell Evans, 39, of Hagerstown have been taken into custody.

Preston is charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder, 1st- and 2nd-degree assault, and numerous handgun offenses. Evans is charged with being an accessory after the fact for 1st- and 2nd-degree murder, and handgun offenses.

On Friday at 2:29 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of North Cannon Avenue in Hagerstown to investigate reports of shots fired. They located a man identified as Cameron Thomas TIbbs, 20, of Hagerstown with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

During their investigation, detectives say they identified two suspects, Daiquan Yahdir Preston, 18, of Philadelphia, Pa., and James Cornell Evans, 39, of Hagerstown. Evans was with Preston when Tibbs was shot, police say. Evans was taken into custody at the scene shortly after the shooting.

With the help of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police and Boonsboro Police, Hagerstown Police took Preston into custody without incident at around 2:00 PM.

Both men are being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a no-bond status.

Detectives say the shooting resulted from a dispute between Tibbs and Preston.

