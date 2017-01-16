Hagerstown Police Investigate Another Deadly Shooting

A suspect is being held without bond.



HAGERSTOWN, MD. (DG)-Hagerstown Police are investigating another deadly shooting.

On Monday morning at 4:30 AM, Officers responded to 42 E. Washington St. Apt. 28 for a medical emergency.

Upon arrival, they found 36-year-old Muslimah Muhammad suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also found 53-year-old Nancy Gonzalez suffering from a suspected drug overdose.

Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene. Muhammad was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that Mohammed and 45-year-old Benjamin Jones had gotten into a physical fight. During the altercation, Jones shot Mohammed.

A second fight erupted between Jones and 19-year-old Jenaro Torres. During this fight, Torres shot at Jones.

Jones and Torres were both taken into custody.

Jones is charged with 1st degree murder, 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd° assault, reckless endangerment, and various handgun violations.

Torres is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and handgun violations.

Both men are being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

By:

Dianah Gibson