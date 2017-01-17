3 Arrested For Stealing From Cars In Urbana

The trio was arrested while police were patrolling neighborhoods in Urbana.



URBANA, MD. (DG)-The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for breaking into vehicles in the Urbana area earlier this month.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling neighborhoods in Urbana on January 4th in response to an increase in thefts from motor vehicles.

Police stopped a vehicle leaving a neighborhood during the nighttime hours.

During their investigation, deputies were able to identify property in the suspect’s vehicle that was connected to thefts from motor vehicles that happened earlier in the night.

Matthew Raines, 23, Malik Hooper, 19, and Michael Anthony Rice Jr., 20, were all charged with theft, conspiracy, and rogue and vagabond.

By: Dianah Gibson