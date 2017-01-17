Del. Folden To Introduce Bill to Protect Police

He said this bill would affect thousands of law enforcement officers across the state.



Frederick County Delegate Bill Folden said police are often targets of hate crimes. To penalize those who commit acts of violence against police officers, he plans on sponsoring a bill this General Assembly Session that would make law enforcement officers a ‘protected class’ like judges and states attorneys are in Maryland.

“I’m looking to put legislation in that would allow us to protect our protectors,” Folden said.

Folden is a Frederick City Police Officer. He said this bill would affect thousands of law enforcement officers across the state.

Last August, a pipe bomb was placed on top of a Thurmont Police Officer’s SUV and exploded.

“When you have those types of hate crimes, we need to be doing our job to protect those who protect us,” Folden added.

This is Folden’s 3rd year in the House of Delegates.

By: Dianah Gibson