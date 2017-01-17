Job Hunt January 17, 2017

10 new jobs just listed.

Head Cook (590612)

Head cook will oversee the daily food preparation at restaurants and other places where food is served. They direct kitchen staff and handle any food-related concerns. Head cooks typically do the following:

· Check the freshness of food and ingredients

· Supervise and coordinate activities of cooks and other food preparation workers

· Plan menus and ensure the quality of meals

· Inspect supplies, equipment, and work areas for cleanliness and functionality

· Hire, train, and supervise cooks and other food preparation workers

· Order and maintain an inventory of food and supplies

· Monitor sanitation practices and follow kitchen safety standards

Bartender (590620)

The bartender mix drinks and serve them directly to customers or through wait staff. The bartender fill drink orders either directly from customers at the bar or through waiters and waitresses who place drink orders for dining room customers. The bartender must know a wide range of drink recipes and be able to mix drinks correctly and quickly.

Front Desk Receptionist (592123)

The Receptionist will check patients in, asking them for information or if information has changed including PCP; scan insurance card and patient ID making sure documentation is correct and updated; collect co-pay and make sure money goes in safe; collect referral if required then send to billing; print bill, check on patient, and make sure all paperwork is processed; update and do new necessary forms. Position requires candidate to be fluently bilingual in English and Spanish.

Licensed Practical Nurse (591978)

The Licensed Practical Nurse will provide and ensure quality resident care and the promotion of resident wellness; provide direct nursing services to the residents for optimal health and safety; and support and enforce all policies, programs and philosophies of the organization. Seeking candidates for multiple full-time, part-time and PRN opportunities.

Recovery Coach (592019)

Recovery Coaches will provide direct assistance and recovery advisement to adults experiencing severe and persistent mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depressive disorder, anxiety disorder, and addictions. They will assist residents in activities such as employment, volunteering, educational advancement, and their overall recovery.

Accountant (586807)

A Frederick CPA firm has an immediate need for a part-time tax preparer for the upcoming tax season. Opportunity would be for early February through mid-April for 15-30 hours per week. Candidates must have a minimum 2 years of tax preparation experience.

Automotive Technician (589886)

IMMEDIATE NEED for ASE Certified Auto-Technician

Duties include:

Inspect vehicles for damage and record findings so that necessary repairs can be made.

Estimate costs of vehicle repair.

Troubleshoot fuel, ignition, and emissions control systems, using electronic testing equipment.

Repair, overhaul, or adjust automobile brake systems.

Test electronic computer components in automobiles to ensure proper operation.

Requirements:

· HS diploma/GED

· ASE Certification

· clean driving record

· able to pass a background check

· have your own your tools

Residential Movers- Associate (589916)

IMMEDIATE Need for residential movers with:

· Great customer service skills,

· patience to work with a senior population

· good decision making skills

· problem solving skills

Some duties will include: Move customers personal belongings and/or other materials to and from home/storage by hand or using trucks and other equipment. Appropriately sort cargo before loading and unloading. Attach identifying tags to containers/boxes or mark them with identifying information.

Read work orders or receive oral instructions to determine work assignments or material or equipment needs. Stack cargo in locations or trucks appropriately, using pallets or cargo boards.

Senior Field Technician I (592313)

Responsibilities include: Working primarily on active construction sites you will be involved with field observation, testing, sampling and inspection of soils, aggregates, concrete, grout, masonry, asphalt and structural steel placement. Note: All disciplines may not be encountered on every project. Under the direction of more senior technicians or staff professionals and project managers, you will perform routine field and/or laboratory tests and assist in more complex tasks, as required. Included may be:

Maintenance Mechanic – Frederick (592228)

Repair and maintain industrial production equipment of all types within the bakery.

Must be able to work all shifts, including days, nights, weekends and holidays.

Must be able to work in a team environment and be an active member of a team.

Positive attitude, Safety conscience.

Events

Hiring Event!… An AppleOne representative will be at the

Where: Frederick County Business and Employment Center

(5340-A Spectrum Drive in Frederick, MD) on

When: Wednesday, January 18th, from 10 am to 2 pm.

How: No registration is required.

Stop by to discuss their Customer Service Representative, Loan Administrator and Loan Document Specialist opportunities!

Frederick County Job Fair!… Meet with numerous employers on

When: Wednesday, January 25th between 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Frederick Indoor Sports Center (FISC) (1845 Brookfield Ct in Frederick, MD).

Wear your best “Hire Me!” outfit and bring your resume and charming personality in order to impress these companies! For additional information and list of participating employers, go to www.workfrederick.com

By: Dianah Gibson