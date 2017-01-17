Mother & Daughter Who Ran Massage Business Enter Pleas

The business was the subject of prostitution complaints.



Frederick Md. (KM) Two women who were running a massage business which had been the subject of prostitution complaints were in Frederick County District Court on Tuesday. Enqui Huang, 34, of Frederick, entered a guilty to plea to prostitution, knowingly maintaining a building for prostitution. Her mother, Yuehua Huang, 59, of Middletown, pleaded guilty to performing massage without a license.

State’s Attorney Charlie Smith says Enqui Huang was given two-years probation, and ordered not to practice massage. She was also given probation before judgment. “She was the only person in the establishment with a massage therapy license,” says Smith. “Obviously, there were numerous people there that were unlicensed.”

Sentencing for Yuehua Huang was deferred for 90-days.

A news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office says the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received numerous prostitution complaints about the Autumn Breeze Foot Spa at 5 Willowdale Drive, and the Serenity Foot Spa at 174 Thomas Johnson Drive. The agency, along with the State’s Attorney’s Office, conducted an investigation between March and September, 2016. Several surveillance operations led to three search warrants being served at the business, and eight bank search warrants. Investigators confiscated $104,967.34 and other evidence.

Smith says operations like these are often connected with human trafficking. :”Human trafficking has been an issue. There’s been a number of Asian ladies who are involved, unfortunately, in the human trafficking industry, and there are employed or forced to work in these types of establishments,” he says.

A memo from the State’s Attorney’s Office say Enqui Huang ran the business, and she directed the other women who worked there. Her name was on the bank accounts. Yuehua Huang was at the business everyday, and gave messages, according to the documents.

By Kevin McManus