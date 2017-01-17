PNC Bank In Emmitsburg Robbed

The suspect got away with cash.



Emmitsburg, Md. (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the robbery of the PNC Bank in Emmitsburg Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say a man entered the business 8 East Main Street at around 1:00 PM, approached a teller and demanded money. He left in an unknown direction after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed and the suspect didn’t indicate he had one.

He’s described as a white male, about 20 to 30 years-old, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a glove on his left hand.

Anyone who has information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Josh Stears at the Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-6403. They can also remain anonymous and call the Tips Hotline at 301-600-4131.

By Kevin McManus