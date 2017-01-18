Katie Nash On WFMD Morning News Express

Katie Nash former social-media coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools was on the Morning New Express. She talked about the reason she was let go from FCPS for tweeting to a student who spelled the word Tomorrow wrong.

Katie said she does not want her job back. She felt she did nothing wrong with the tweet she sent out. The student whom the tweet was directed at was not mad, nor was his Father according to published reports.

Read some articles about this story.

The Washington post

Frederick News Post

NY Daily news

Here is the Link to the petition to get her Job back with FCPS: Give Katie her Job Back

#freekatie