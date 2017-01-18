Lynch Appointed To FCC Board Of Trustees

His term will end in 2020.

Frederick, Md. (KM) Governor Larry Hogan has named local attorney Tom Lynch to the Frederick Community College Board of Trustees. Lynch will serve the remainder of former Trustee Tom Wesolek’s term which expires in July, 2020. Wesolek stepped down and moved out of state.

“I am thrilled to become part of the team at FCC, joining a group of remarkable and committed colleagues,” says Lynch in a statement. “Through my years of involvement with the Frederick Chamber of Commerce, I became increasingly cognizant of the importance of enhancing the dialogue and collaboration between business and education. FCC plays a critical role in the education equation for this region, not only for high school graduates, but also those pursuing a second or additional career or simply pursuing an interest in life-long education.”

Lynch will be sworn in at the FCC Board of Trustees’ meeting on February 15th.

He has been a partner, and then a principal with Miles & Stockbridge for more than 30 years.

