Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Carroll Co. Shed Fire

Flames heavily damaged the structure and its contents.

Westminster, Md (KM) Fire heavily damaged a shed in Westminster Wednesday morning.

20 fire fighters responded to the one-alarm fire at 4925 West Feeser Road shortly before 5:00 AM for a 20-foot by 20-foot shed on fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing the flames under control. There were no injuries.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says damage from the fire is estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents. A vehicle inside sustained heat damage from the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

By Kevin McManus