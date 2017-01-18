PNC Offers Reward For Information In Bank Robbery

Search continues for a suspect.

Emmitsburg, Md. (KM) PNC Bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the robbery of its branch in Emmitsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says a man entered the establishment at 8 East Main Street at around 1:00 PM, and demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in an unknown direction.

He’s a white male, about 20 to 30 years of age, who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a glove on his left hand.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Josh Stears with the Sheriff’s Office at 240-674-7677. You can also remain anonymous and call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at 301-600-4131.

By Kevin McManus