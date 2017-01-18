Police Investigating Weis Pharmacy Robbery in Thurmont

THURMONT, Md. (KR) Thurmont Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the Weis Market on Thurmont Boulevard.

Officers say, on Monday just before 6:30 PM, three men entered the grocery store, jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole bottles of Promethazine and Codeine before fleeing. No one was injured during the robbery.

Detectives say they are working with other agencies nearby who have had similar incidents happen.