Thurmont Police Arrest Woman for Possession of Drugs

THURMONT, Md. (KR) The Thurmont Police Department arrested a woman for drugs after she was pulled over for speeding on Saturday.

Officers say around 10:45 p.m., they tried to stop 36-year old, Jessica Poff who was driving above the speed limit for 2 miles on route 806 and route 15 in Thurmont, before she finally stopped for police on Old Frederick Road.

Authorities say after their investigation, they found a controlled dangerous substance in Poff’s vehicle and placed her under arrest.

Poff was charged with speeding, fleeing and eluding, possession of CDS, and possession of paraphernalia.