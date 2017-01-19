Frederick Man Charged With DUI, DWI, Following Vehicle Crash

His vehicle knocked down a utility pole, causing a power outage in the immediate area.

Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick Man is charged with driving under the influence and driving while intoxicated following a one-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West Patrick Street at around 6:40 PM where a Chevrolet Cruze collided with a utility pole near the Carrabbas Italian Restaurant.

There were no injuries, but the impact caused several businesses and the parking lot in the area to lose electric power.

Officers say their investigation led to charges being filed against 40-year-old Jamie Paul Bogley, 40, of 7500 block of Somerset Terrace. In addition to DUI and DWI, Bogley is also charged with DWI Per Se, and failure to control speed.

Bogley was taken to police headquarters where he was processed. Officers say he was released to a responsible adult.

By Kevin McManus