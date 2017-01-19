Two Men Shot In Frederick

The victims were flown to Shock Trauma.

FREDERICK, MD. (DG)-Two men were shot on Wednesday evening in Frederick.

Frederick police responded to a report of shooting in the 100 block of Stonegate Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

While Officers were en route, emergency communications received a call from Frederick Memorial Hospital that 2 gunshot victims had just arrived.

One man was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the torso. Both were flown to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

Upon arrival to Stonegate Drive, officers located the scene of the incident, on the walking path that connects Stonegate Drive with Hickory Hill Apartments. Police recovered evidence from the scene.

Police say at this time neither victim has a life threatening injury, and both are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Frederick Police Department’s tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

By: Dianah Gibson