Facts about Inauguration Day

Did you know that Inauguration Day used to be held on March 4? True! That was the original date (March 4, 1789) when the Confederation Congress, which operated under the Articles of Confederation, officially

When the new Constitution changed the opening day of Congress to the first Monday in December (Article I, Section 4), March 4th was chosen as the last day of the two-year legislative session. Because elections were held in November, this created an extended lame-duck session. The Twentieth Amendment changed the date of inauguration to noon on the 20th day of January. Here are more fun facts about the biggest day we have as a nation – every four years: