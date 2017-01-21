Grand Jury Indicts Three For Armed Robberies

Their case now moves to the Circuit Court where a trial date will be set.



Frederick, Md (KM) Three men from Prince George’s County were indicted Friday by the Grand Jury for armed robberies in Frederick County. They’re identified as Deniro Southern-Robinson, Deandre Proctor and Joshua Potter. “They all three were indicted for three different counts of armed robbery, handgun in the use of a violent crime as well as thefts and assaults, stemming from three difference incidents,” says State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.

The three men are 19-years-old.

Southern-Robinson, Proctor and Potter are charged with the armed robberies of the Sunoco in Myersville and Royal Farms in Urbana on December 29th. “They basically went in with handguns a blazing, decided they were going to steal several hundred dollars from each establishment by holding up the clerks that at were at both of those,” says Smith.

The three were arrested on January 7th following the armed robbery of the McDonald’s restaurant in Myersville.

Also indicted on Friday was Robert Lee Temple, Jr., of Mount Airy on a felony marijuana charge. Smith says it was part of a marijuana eradication effort on the part of the Maryland State Police. “They were conducting aerial flyovers and they spotted a grow operation located in Caleb Court in Mount Airy, Maryland,”: he says. “The operation was verified, a search warrant was executed and they located numerous plants at that location.”

In addition, the panel also indicted Alex Ramos of Gaithersburg for burglary. “He was burglarizing houses over off of Fingerboard Road, stealing some stuff and pawning it. So he stands charged with 1st-degree burglary and related charges,” says Smith.

Grand Jurors also indicted Joseph Nelson Watts of Frederick for burglarizing the A-1 Mart, where beer, cigarettes and lottery tickets were stolen. He’s also charged with stealing some ATV’s and attempting to break into Tractor Mart.

These indictments move these cases to Circuit Court, where a trial date will be set within 180 days.

Also at the Frederick County Court House on Friday, four individuals charged in a robbery and shots-fired incident in Frederick went before District Court Judge Dino Flores for a bail hearing. Rosalio Sanchez, 21, his younger brother, Oscar Sanchez, 17, Britania Gorman, 20, and Jessica Medina-Castro, 20, were denied bond. “He {Judge Flores} had indicated that he felt they were a danger to the community and therefore, they are all being held without bond pending their trial,” says Smith.

The four were arrested following an incident on Wednesday evening in Stonegate Park in Frederick. “There was a robbery over near Stonegate. Apparently, several people drove to the location and fired a rifle into the ground a few times in order to intimidate the victim there. They went through his pocket, they took his shoes and he sustained some trauma to his face,” he says.

No one was hurt, but the victim was treated at the scene for injuries.

Frederick Police were in the area that evening investigating another shooting when this incident occurred.

By Kevin McManus