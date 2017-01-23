Crash Kills Two In Loudoun County

2 passengers killed after Va. driver flees traffic stop

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – Authorities say two passengers were killed after a speeding driver tried to flee a traffic stop in Sterling and crashed into a tree.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

The statement says the vehicle burst into flames after hitting the tree. A deputy pulled the driver out but two passengers died on the scene.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old David Brown of Ashburn. He’s been charged with reckless driving, and police say more charges are likely.

The sheriff’s office says Brown went through a red light while trying to get away from the deputy, who momentarily lost sight of the vehicle before the crash.

Authorities will identify the passengers after their relatives are notified.

By: AP