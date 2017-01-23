Frederick Police Arrest Two Men with Stolen Gun

FREDERICK, Md. (KR) Frederick Police arrested two men on Friday after finding two guns during a traffic stop. Police say they pulled over a car at the corner of North East street and East Patrick Street in the city and noticed suspicious behavior.

Authorities say, 25-year old Xavier Hoy was acting nervous in the backseat of the car, so police arrested him and searched the vehicle. Police found a loaded semi-automatic handgun near Hoy’s seat. A semi-automatic pistol, that had been reported stolen from North Carolina, was also found under 17-year old Neal Hall in the front passenger seat.

Hoy was charged with transporting a handgun in a vehicle, carrying a handgun and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hall, a juvenile, was charged as an adult and faces charges of transporting a handgun in a vehicle, carrying a handgun, having a regulated firearm under the age of 21, possession of ammunition and a stolen firearm, and possession of a detachable magazine with a capacity of over 10 rounds.

Hoy was released on $15,000 bail and Hall was released on $7,500 bail.

The driver of the car was released without charges.