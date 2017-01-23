New Wal Mart Officially Opens Wed. Morning

Company officials say it has created more than 200 new jobs.



Frederick, Md (KM) A new Wal Mart Supercenter will officially open its doors on Wednesday morning.

The 187,000 square-foot retail outlet will be located at 2421 Monocacy Boulevard, and company officials say it will stock groceries and a wide assortment of merchandise. There will also be a pharmacy.

“With major construction complete, we’re in the home stretch for our grand opening,” said Ijaz Ahamd, the store’s manager, in a statement. “We’re proud of our new store and look forward to offering the Frederick residents with everyday low prices.”

Officials say this new store has created more than 200 new jobs.

The current Wal Mart store across the street will be closed, and be sold or leased.

On hand for the opening beginning at 7:00 AM are Frederick Mayor Randy McClement, Walkersville Burgess Chad Weddle, Alderwoman Kelly Russell, the Walkersville High School Color Guard and Band, and other community members, including the President of the Chamber of Commerce and the Frederick Keys mascot.

Company representatives say Wal Mart associates have been busy stocking the shelves for the grand opening.

By Kevin McManus