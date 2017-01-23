One-Vehicle Crash Kills Man On I-70 In Washington Co.

The highway was closed for nearly four hours following the wreck.

Hancock, Md. (KM) A North Potomac man was killed in a one-car crash in Washington County Monday afternoon.

State Police say Murray Penner, 62, was driving a Ford Fusion eastbound along Interstate 70 in the Hancock area when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Penner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the eastbound lanes of I-70 in that area were closed for about four hours while a reconstruction of the accident took place, and for the arrival of a medical examiner.

The crash occurred during icy conditions on many roads around Washington County.

By Kevin McManus