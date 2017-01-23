Police Arrest Felon with Gun

A wanted man and the woman harboring him were arrested.

FREDERICK, MD. (DG)-Frederick Police arrested a convicted felon who was in possession of a gun, and a woman who was harboring a fugitive over the weekend.

Police say John Nichols Jr. and Angela Nichols were both taken into custody on Saturday.

An investigation started back in November 2016, when police were called to the Sheetz on Rosemont Avenue where John Nichols was allegedly acting disorderly in the bathroom.

Officers said he left a bag with a loaded revolver inside in the bathroom.

Police were able to determine he lived with Angela Nichols. They questioned her about his whereabouts. She denied knowing where he was staying.

Officers located the pair the pair coming out of a home on Lee Place and they were both placed in handcuffs.

John NIchols Jr. was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Angela Nichols was charged with harboring a fugitive, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

