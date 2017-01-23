Police Searching For Missing Juvenile

She was last seen near her home on Sat. Jan. 14th.



Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile. Maria Vasquez Lainez, 14, was last seen in the area of her home in the 1200 block of Rutledge Place on Saturday, January 14th.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this girl is asked to contact l Detect Renninger at 301-600-1272. CItizen can remain anonymous and call the Department’s Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS {8477}. Information can also be sent via e-mail to fpdcrimetip@frederickpolice.org. Residents can send text message to 240-674-TIPS {8477}.

By Kevin McManus