Frederick, Md (KM) If you see a group of people with guns near the Holiday Cinemas on Baughmans Lane this week, don’t panic. Frederick city officials say Story House Productions will be doing a film featuring actors in SWAT gear with simulated weapons.

The filming will take place on Wednesday and Thursday of this week from 6:00 PM until 2:00 AM.

By Kevin McManus