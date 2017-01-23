Two Injured In A Crash On I-70 In Hancock

The highway was closed for more than three hours.



Hancock, Md (KM) Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Hancock Monday morning.

State Police say a tractor trailer operated by Timothy Gardner, 38, of Louisville, Kentucky was traveling eastbound on Interstate 70 when he lost control of the big rig, which ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck struck a Buick Rendezvous which was disabled on the shoulder. The tractor trailer then jackknifed across all lanes of eastbound I-70.

The driver of the Buick identified as Solomon E. Lincoln II, 38, of Randallstown, Maryland was trapped in his vehicle. Emergency workers were able to get him out.

Both men were transported to Meritus Medical Center.

I-70 eastbound was closed until around 10:40 AM.

State Police say their investigation of this crash is continuing.

By Kevin McManus