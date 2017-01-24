One Person Killed In Crash Tues. Morning On Rt. 85

The crash involved bicycle and a tractor trailer.

Frederick, Md (KM) A man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash Tuesday morning with a tractor trailer.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says the cyclist was traveling north on Route 85 north of the Interstate 270 overpass when he struck the curb as the big rig passed. The bicyclist fell onto the roadway and was run over by the rear axle of the tractor trailer.

The truck driver, identified as Luther Layton of Windsor Mill, Md., stopped to check on the cyclist, and called 911. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released after family notifications are made.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation, but there is no indication that either man involved was impaired at the time.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, CHART, Frederick County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

By Kevin McManus