Suspect In Fatal Hit & Run Turns Himself In To Police

He’s charged with striking a pedestrian last month.

Hagerstown, Md (KM) A Hagerstown man turned himself in on Tuesday morning. Police say Michael Joseph Campher, 30, was wanted on a Circuit Court indictment in connection with a fatal hit and run accident which occurred on December 17th.

Katlyn Marie Hughes, 24, of Hagerstown was struck by a car and killed in the 300 block of the Dual Highway. She was walking home at around 5:00 AM on December 17th, 2016.

Campher is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury or death, failing to drive at a reasonable speed, failing to obey a red light and other offenses.

By Kevin McManus