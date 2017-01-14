Winter Weather Advisory Extended to 11 PM Saturday

Sterling, Va. (NWS) …Winter Weather Advisory now in effect until 11 pm EST Saturday..

* Precipitation type…sleet…and freezing rain.

* Accumulations…sleet accumulation around a trace. ice

accumulation around a trace.

* Timing…through Saturday evening.

* Impacts…icy patches on roads and bridges will make travel

difficult.

* Winds…southeast 5 mph or less.

* Temperatures…in the lower 30s.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow…sleet…

and freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities…and use caution while

driving.

By the National Weather Service